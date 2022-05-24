New look for UCOR, same mission

Monday was the first day of work for the new-look United Cleanup Oak Ridge (UCOR) as the company undertakes the $8.3 billion Oak Ridge Reservation Cleanup Contract. The company is a new configuration of UCOR, formerly an Amentum-led partnership with Jacobs. Under the new name and new contract, Amentum and Jacobs are joined by Honeywell to form the leadership team. Additional teaming partners of the joint venture are RSI Entech, StrataG, Longenecker & Associates, and Environmental Alternatives Inc.

According to a company press release, the newly configured UCOR will continue the successful performance that has been a hallmark of the company since it took over cleanup operations in 2011. In 2020, UCOR successfully closed out the East Tennessee Technology Park contract almost $100 million under budget. That accomplishment was the first-in-the-world cleanup of a gaseous diffusion plant.

In the release, Rueter also noted the power of the “incredible partnerships” the company developed with the community, elected leaders, labor, and stakeholder groups. “Now that much of our work has shifted to ORNL and Y-12, we depend on strong relationships with the prime contractors and federal offices at those sites. All of these partnerships are critical to our successful support of DOE’s priorities in a way that best benefits taxpayers.”

The Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management issued the new contract as an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity vehicle with a 10-year ordering period.

