Natchez Trace State Forest to conduct Tornado Salvage Operations through December

Brad Jones

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Division of Forestry is issuing a public advisory for a salvage operation in Natchez Trace State Forest.

On December 10, 2021, a tornado passed through central Henderson County damaging homes and severely affecting several thousand acres of timberland. The tornado made a path approximately six miles long through Natchez Trace State Forest, causing heavy damage to roughly 1,400 acres of forest land on state property.

Beginning this week, forest salvage operations in the state forest will be conducted to rehabilitate this public land by clearing woody debris to allow public access and improve forest health of the affected acres. The operation provides the opportunity to capture value from dead, dying, and severely damaged trees, add additional jobs to the timber and forest industry, and generate revenue for the local economy.

The salvage operation is projected to continue until December 2022. During this time, public roads in the area will experience increased traffic from logging and equipment trucks. Additional timber harvesting operations will also occur on Natchez Trace State Forest land for the duration of the operation. The Division asks forest visitors to be patient as these operations are being conducted.

