Nannie Mae Gallion, Clinton

Nannie Mae Gallion, age 77, of Clinton, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her residence. She was born on August 28, 1944, in Williamsburg, KY to the late Martin Luther King Sr. and Estle Simms King. Nannie was a member of the Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Nannie is preceded in death by, husband Charles Gallion, and sister, Wilma Lue Branstetter.



She is survived by:

Son……………..……James Riley Brooks III

Siblings………..…..Martin “Marty” Luther King Jr.

Joseph Lincoln King

Kathy Jane Vowell

Grandchildren…….James Riley Brooks IV and Deven Brooks Simonds

6 great-grandchildren

Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 6-8 PM. Nannie’s funeral service will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 11 AM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

