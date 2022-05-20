Mount Pisgah Baptist Church Annual Print Ministry Telethon to air on BBB TV 12

Brad Jones 10 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 5 Views

Schedule:           5/20/21 – 6pm – 10pm

                           5/27/21 – 6pm – 10pm

                           5/28/21 – 8am – 12pm

Beginning this Friday at 6pm, the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church will be hosting their annual Print Ministry telethon.  Pastor Garvin Walls, HB Carney and pastors from around the area sit in and try to raise money for the Print Shop at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church.  They try to raise enough money during this telethon to fund the print shop for one year.  At the print shop, they print bibles that are sent around the world to various countries and to missionaries to help spread the word of God.  The Telethon will air on Channel 12 on Friday, May 20th from 6-10pm.  Then again, they will be on Friday, May 27th, from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday, May 28th, from 8am – 12pm.  We hope you join Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for their Annual Print Ministry on Channel 12 or online at bbbtv12.com.

Last year they were able to raise $198,949 in the 3-days. Please be sure to make your donation this year. Any amount helps. $1 will buy 4 John and Romans bibles. $1 for a New Testament. $3 will buy a whole bible. $820 will buy a roll of paper. An entire truck load of paper costs $33,000. Out of 1 roll of paper, they can print 500 whole bibles, 2,500 New Testaments, and 12,000 John and Romans. They have printed over 10 million scriptures in 15 different languages.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fleischmann Supports Proposed New Waste Disposal Facility on Oak Ridge Reservation

Washington, DC – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement strongly supporting the …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: