Meryl (Rookard) Burress, 70

Meryl (Rookard) Burress, age 70, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Meryl was always a faithful servant for her Lord and Savior, and a dedicated worker in her church. She retired with a masters degree after serving 30 years with the Campbell County Board of Education. Meryl was loved by all who knew her.  Meryl is preceded in death by her parents Milford C. and Aileen (James) Rookard, infant sister  Arlene, and her brother-in-law Jack Blankenship.

Survivors Include:

Husband  Archie Burress

Daughter   Kellie and Eric Griffith

Granddaughter  Raelyn Suttles

Special God Child  Kenny Mayes

Sisters    Mildred and Charles Smiddy

                Gayle and Earl McCullah

                Paralee and Ronnie Riggs

                Ava Gaynell Blankenship

                Mitzi Reynolds

                Linda Baird

                Brenda and Gordon Oglesby

Brothers  Jerry and Victoria Rookard

                Darryl and Tammy Rookard

And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

At Meryl’s request, all services are private.

Donations may be made in Meryl’s honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W Lilburn, GA 30047, or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916

