Meryl (Rookard) Burress, 70

Meryl (Rookard) Burress, age 70, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Meryl was always a faithful servant for her Lord and Savior, and a dedicated worker in her church. She retired with a masters degree after serving 30 years with the Campbell County Board of Education. Meryl was loved by all who knew her. Meryl is preceded in death by her parents Milford C. and Aileen (James) Rookard, infant sister Arlene, and her brother-in-law Jack Blankenship.

Survivors Include:

Husband Archie Burress

Daughter Kellie and Eric Griffith

Granddaughter Raelyn Suttles

Special God Child Kenny Mayes

Sisters Mildred and Charles Smiddy

Gayle and Earl McCullah

Paralee and Ronnie Riggs

Ava Gaynell Blankenship

Mitzi Reynolds

Linda Baird

Brenda and Gordon Oglesby

Brothers Jerry and Victoria Rookard

Darryl and Tammy Rookard

And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

At Meryl’s request, all services are private.

Donations may be made in Meryl’s honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W Lilburn, GA 30047, or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916

