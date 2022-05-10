Meryl (Rookard) Burress, 70

Meryl (Rookard) Burress, age 70, peacefully entered Heaven’s gates on May 8, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Meryl was always a faithful servant for her Lord and Savior, and a dedicated worker in her church. She retired with a masters degree after serving 30 years with the Campbell County Board of Education. Meryl was loved by all who knew her. Meryl is preceded in death by her parents Milford C. and Aileen (James) Rookard, infant sister Arlene, and her brother-in-law Jack Blankenship.
Survivors Include:
Husband Archie Burress
Daughter Kellie and Eric Griffith
Granddaughter Raelyn Suttles
Special God Child Kenny Mayes
Sisters Mildred and Charles Smiddy
Gayle and Earl McCullah
Paralee and Ronnie Riggs
Ava Gaynell Blankenship
Mitzi Reynolds
Linda Baird
Brenda and Gordon Oglesby
Brothers Jerry and Victoria Rookard
Darryl and Tammy Rookard
And a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
At Meryl’s request, all services are private.
Donations may be made in Meryl’s honor to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W Lilburn, GA 30047, or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital 2018 W. Clinch Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37916
