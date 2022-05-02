Mei-Ling Tsai Cheng, 63

Mei-Ling Tsai Cheng, age 63, passed away on April 29, 2022, after battling two types of cancer since 2019. She was born on December 22, 1958, to Ke-Yi Tsai and Yu-Mei Fang in Taiwan.

She immigrated to the United States in 1982 with her husband, Dr. Meng-Dawn Cheng, to whom she was married for 39 years. Before they moved to Tennessee, they also lived in Wisconsin, Illinois, New Jersey, and New York. They have lived in and called Oak Ridge their home since 1993.

Mei-Ling was graceful, friendly, genuinely kind, and cared greatly for all she met. She was loving and devoted to her family and was always helpful and generous to those in need. She is survived by her husband, two daughters: Karen (33, of Massachusetts) and Emily (26, of New York), and other relatives in Taiwan.

In addition to teaching Chinese in the local East Tennessee community for more than 20 years, Mei-Ling loved gardening, cooking, reading, art, and crafts, and traveling. She was passionate about the outdoors, hiking at state parks, exploring greenways in Oak Ridge, and taking nature photography. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and she is very dearly missed.

The family will receive friends for visitation on May 2, 2022, from 1-3 pm, at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home.

