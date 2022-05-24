MEDIC Regional Blood Center Celebrating Summer – Rain or Shine!

Rain or shine, MEDIC is kicking off summer and looking to stabilize the blood product inventory ahead of this Memorial Day weekend with the annual Parrot Head Week. The celebration will continue through this Friday at all centers and mobile drives. MEDIC staff, with the help of the East TN Parrothead Club, will cook cheeseburgers for donors.

Grilling schedule:

Tuesday – Crossville Donor Center – 10 AM to 5 PM CST

Wednesday and Thursday – Ailor Avenue and Farragut Centers – 10 AM to 5 PM

Friday – No cooking

Barry Jolly will be performing live on Wednesday and Thursday at the Ailor Avenue location from 11 AM to 2 PM.

All donors receive a special edition t-shirt, Texas Roadhouse coupon, Salsarita’s coupon, auto entry to win a $25 Margaritaville gift card, and automatic entry to win a two-night stay at Margaritaville in Pigeon Forge.

A special thank you to Pinnacle Bank for supporting the event.

Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Appointments can be made online at www.medicblood.org or by calling 865-524-3074.

MEDIC is the primary blood product provider for 24 hospitals in 22 counties including Blount Memorial, Covenant Health System, East TN Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare, and UT Medical Center.

As a reminder, the blood, platelets, and plasma products on the shelves now are what would be used in a trauma event, and it takes at least three days for donated blood to be processed and ready for distribution.

MEDIC is an independent, nonprofit organization. Products donated through MEDIC truly help community members in East TN and Southeastern Kentucky. Products donated through any other collection activity/organization do not stay in East TN or Southeastern Kentucky. Those products are shipped out of the area and nationally.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

