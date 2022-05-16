Mavis Bullard, Harriman

Mrs. Mavis Bullard, age 87, of Harriman, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022.

She was predeceased by husband: Jac Ed Bullard.

One daughter: Gwendolyn Sue Tyson.

Her parents: Pat and Jessie Harvey.

One sister: Montana Davidson.

And one brother: D.M. “Doc” Harvey.

She is survived by two daughters: Theresa Brackett and Patty Murray.

Seven grandchildren: Kaitlin and Jackob Murray, Chris, Daniel, and Derek Brackett, Bryce and Devin Tyson.

Several great-grandchildren.

Two brothers: Donny and Sonny Harvey.

Two sisters: Gloria Thomas and Mary Rose Nelson.

Along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet at Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:30 AM. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM in Roane Memorial Gardens with Bro. Donny Harvey officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Bullard family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mavis, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

