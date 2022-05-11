Matthew Craig Parsons, Kingston

Matthew Craig Parsons was born June 12, 1978, to Steve and Connie Parsons. He has spent his short life of 43 years growing up, working, and enjoying Kingston, Tennessee. He loved his hometown. After graduating from Roane County High in 1996 Matt attended ETSU and received a bachelor’s degree in Marketing but always knew he wanted to return home. He loved boating, snowboarding, wakeboarding, and skateboarding. Hanging out on Watts Bar Lake with hometown friends was his passion. Matt was an employee of Duncan Automotive and Property Manager of Downtown Properties in Roane County.

Matt also known as “Positive Parsons” is now enjoying some great skateboard, snowboard, and wakeboard competitions in his heavenly home and we know the lakes of heaven are way more beautiful than our own Watts Bar Lake.

Preceded in death by father-in-law, Thomas Austin.

Matt is survived by his wife Ashley Austin Parsons

daughter, Nola Jaymes Parsons

parents, Steve and Connie Parsons

sister, Nicole Parsons

nephew, Kaiden LeAnna

niece, Kylie LeAnna

mother-in-law, Deni Milburn, and step-father-in-law, Bill Milburn

brother-in-law, Kaine Austin, children, Collins and Eloise

sister-in-law, Abby and Justin Guadgnoli, daughter, Isla Jane

brother-in-law, Hartman Austin

step-mother-in-law, Jennifer Austin and wife Susan Allen, children, Hannah and Nathan

Milburn children: son, Will and Heather Milburn, children Maddie and Will,

daughter, Amy and Ken Nelson, children, Kennon, Emory, and Lilly.

The family is receiving friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Kingston United Methodist Church with the funeral at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Todd Adams officiating. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Parsons Family.

