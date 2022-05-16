Louis William Koester, Powell

Louis William Koester, age 82 of Powell, passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 27, 1939, to the late Bernard and Myrtle Bernard Koester in Pensacola, FL. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He was a Quality Assurance Engineer at Y-12 and a man who liked the organization. He enjoyed computers. He loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by: brother-in-law, Shorty McClure.

He is survived by: his wife, Susan Koester; children, David Koester, John Koester (Mary), Kim Koester (Charles); beloved grandchildren, Ben (Bailee), Katherine, and Emma; siblings, Bernie Koester, Shirley Atwell (Ken); several cherished sisters-in-law and their families; several nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, May 19, 2022, from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with the funeral service to follow at 6:30 pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Grandview Memorial Gardens with the Campbell County Honor Guard officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. www.holleygamble.com

