Lorraine “Lori” (née Zurlinden) Tichenor, Knoxville

Lorraine “Lori” (née Zurlinden) Tichenor – age 76, of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was born July 14, 1945, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine Zurlinden. Lori taught elementary school for nearly 40 years, the overwhelming majority of which were spent at Claxton Elementary School in Anderson County, TN. She was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks #1684, the Loyal Order of Moose #1316, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2514. Lori loved traveling the country in her RV and watching her beloved Vols at Neyland Stadium.



Lori was preceded in death by her late husband Bobby Tichenor.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Zurlinden, and wife Patricia (Mondak) of Cincinnati; niece, Melissa Zurlinden and partner Brian Carter of Atlanta; and her faithful canine companion, Mimi.

Visitation will be held at St Mary’s Catholic Church in Oak Ridge on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 9:30-11:00 am, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am, and a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, Lori wanted memorial donations to be made to the Small Breed Rescue of East Tennessee (SBRET), PO Box 22482, Knoxville, TN 37933. An online guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.

