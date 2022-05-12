Loma Brown Sexton, Wartburg

Mrs. Loma Brown Sexton, age 73, of Wartburg, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband: Tim T. Sexton.

Her parents: Ray and Rose Brown.

And three sisters: Ordean Ooten, Barbara Doss, and Wilma Jones.

She is survived by her sons: Shawn Sexton and wife Samantha, and Shane Sexton.

Five grandchildren: Tanner Sexton, Ayita Sexton, Aspen Sexton, Sullivan Sexton, and Gabrielle “Gabby” Sexton.

One great-grandson: Greyson Sexton.

Two sisters: Lois Lowe and Delma Bradley.

Along with several nieces, nephews, and other family, friends, and loved ones.

All services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Loma Brown Sexton.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: ww.davisfuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Loma Mae (Brown) Sexton, please visit our floral store.

