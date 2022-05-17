Linda Sue Holbrook, Jacksboro

Linda Sue Holbrook, of Jacksboro, TN, passed away on May 15, 2022, at Tennova North Medical Center, in Powell, TN. She was a member of Clinton Church of God. Linda was always a friendly person who never met a stranger. She enjoyed flea markets, fishing, and going to church. Linda was a prayer warrior.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Randy, and Juanita Randolph: daughter, Candy Michelle Holbrook. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Holbrook of Jacksboro, TN; son, Michael Shears; daughter, Krista Holbrook (Grant) of Rocky Top, Tn; sister, Wilma Beach of Clinton, TN. Linda is also survived by several, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Linda’s family will receive her friends at the chapel of Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN on Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Funeral services will immediately follow the Visitation with Pastor Larry Noe officiating. At the conclusion of the Funeral, we will travel in procession to Marlow Cemetery in Jacksboro, TN, for the interment.

Jones Mortuary, Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

