Lillie (Jane) Overton, Coalfield

Lillie (Jane) Overton, age 79 of Coalfield, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born on February 4, 1943, and faithfully attended Beulah Land Worship Center. Her hobbies included fishing, painting, sewing, singing, and gardening. Jane especially loved caring for her dog, Buddy.

Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Arvel Overton; daughter, Linda Jane Moore; parents, Elijah Charles Noe and Ella Mae Noe; brother, Charles Noe.

Survivors include her children, Barbara and Eddie Watson, Charles (Boonzie) Moore, Teresa McCarty, Neil, and Susan Noe; grandchildren, Jake Watson and Fiancé Christina, Jimmy Moore, Jared Moore, James (JP) and Melissa Young, Toni Cherie Hutchinson; great-grandchildren, Cameron Osborne, Zackary Noe, James Young, Hanah May, Katlyn Hughett, Daniel Hughett, Colton Hughett, Ethan Hughett, Zander Bogel, and Lilly Hutchinson; great-great-grandchildren, Boone Walker Upchurch and Evelyn Claire Upchurch; sisters, Mary Ruth Hall and Betty Braden; brother, Cecil Ed Noe; a host of extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Jerry Noe and Pastor Larry Noe officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Petros Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Overton family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Lillie Jane, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

