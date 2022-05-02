Larry W. “Andy” Anderson, 74

Larry W. “Andy” Anderson, age 74, passed away, on April 27, 2022, peacefully at home. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a tournament-winning bowler, an avid walker, and a great handyman. He loved gardening and spending time with his family and enjoyed having a monthly breakfast with his retiree friends. He loved the outdoors, bird watching, and taking care of his two cats, Delilah & Shadow.

Larry was preceded in death by wife, Sheree Anderson, and parents, Chester & Lois Anderson.

Survivors include daughters, Jennifer Anderson and Brianna Kenebrew and husband, Neal; stepson, David Trentham, and wife, Christie; grandchildren, Kyndall & Arri; Step grandchildren, Tina & Jordan; siblings, Goldie Kennedy, Ronnie Anderson and wife, Toni, Connie Smith, and Debbi Welch and husband, Ken; a host of nieces & nephews; special friend, Kathy Simmons; as well as many friends & relatives.

The family will receive friends 1-2:30 pm Monday, May 2, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 pm with Pastor Mike Thompson officiating. Interment will be held at 3:30 pm Monday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

