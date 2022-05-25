Lady Bobcats Blast Peabody in Game 1 of Spring Fling 2022

The Lady Bobcats of Oliver Springs opened the State Tournament with an offensive showing for the ages as they blasted Peabody 22-2.

Oliver Springs scored 11 runs in the fourth inning. The big inning for the Lady Bobcats came thanks to singles by Chloe Lackey, Ella Hampton, Megan Armstrong, Cloe Murray, and Taylor Jones, an error on a ball put in play by Chloe Lackey, and a double by Hampton.

Thornton was the winning pitcher for Oliver Springs. The ace surrendered one run on one hit over four innings, striking out six. Madison Hooks threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Allison Webb took the loss for Peabody. Webb allowed 12 hits and 14 runs over three and a third innings, striking out one.

Oliver Springs collected 20 hits on the day. Armstrong, Murray, Hampton, Lackey, Thornton, Jones, and Sydney Russell each had multiple hits for Oliver Springs. Armstrong led Oliver Springs with four hits in five at bats. Oliver Springs didn’t commit a single error in the field.  Lackey led Oliver Springs with four stolen bases, as they ran wild on the base paths with eight stolen bases.

It was a different story this morning for the Lady Bobcats as they couldn’t get the bats going as they fall to Huntland 9-0 that now moves them to the losers bracket.

Huntland secured the victory thanks to five runs in the third inning. Huntland’s offense in the inning came from groundouts by Deanna Burton and Blair Finchum, a home run by Danley, and by Jocy May.

Ashton Danley was credited with the victory for Huntland. The bulldog allowed two hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out nine.

Isabella Thornton took the loss for Oliver Springs. The pitcher surrendered nine runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out three.

The Lady Bobcats will now take on Jo Byrns at 5pm ET today in an elimination game.

