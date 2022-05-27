Justine LaFerne Decker, Wartburg

Justine LaFerne Decker, age 83 formerly of Wartburg, TN passed away peacefully to join her heavenly family on May 26, 2022. Justine was currently residing in Port St. Lucie, FL but grew up in Morgan County before moving to Joliet, Illinois, and then retiring with her husband, Efton, in Wartburg. She was a member of Oak Grove Church in Lancing, TN.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Efton Ray Decker, her parents Clinton and Marie Potter, her brother Leroy Potter, father and mother-in-law Verta Decker, and Aliene (Mary) Decker.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sons: Rick Decker of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Greg (Tonya) Decker of Wartburg, Grandchildren: Allison M. Decker of Okeechobee, FL, Felicia Faragi of Knoxville, TN, Darren Decker and Aaron Decker of Wartburg, TN, Great Grandchildren: Madison and Peyton Garcia of Okeechobee, FL. She is also survived by her brother-in-Law: Ronnie (Janet) Decker of Shelby, North Carolina, and Niece: Tina (Willie) McNure of Shelby, North Carolina, 2 great nieces, and 1 great nephew, and his children, Pam Gaucin, always her daughter in law in heart and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive family and friends Monday, May 30, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, TN from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm with the funeral to follow at 1:00 pm with Bro. Rick Taylor officiating. Interment will follow the service at Frankfort Community Church Cemetery in Frankfort, Lancing, TN.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Justine LaFerne Decker.

