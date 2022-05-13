Juanita McCormick, Harriman

Juanita McCormick, age 88, of Harriman passed away May 11, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on May 29, 1933.

Juanita loved her family and spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother John L. McCormick Sr & Grace Potter McCormick; 4 brothers August McCormick, George Correl, Rev. John L. McCormick, Jr., and Charles McCormick; significant other Charles Swanders.

She is survived by her 2 sisters Hellena & Bob Nelson, Geneva Potter; 1 brother Christopher (Bud) McCormick; 1 special brother-in-law Bob Nelson; 1 special niece-in-law Rebecca Nelson and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Melvin Howard officiating. Interment will follow in the Potters Chapel Cemetery in Lancing.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Juanita McCormick.

