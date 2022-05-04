Joseph Sawikcki, 100

Joseph Sawikcki, age 100, went home to be with his Lord & Savior, May 1, 2022.



Joseph was preceded in death by loving wife, Betty Jean Sawicki; son, Michael Sawicki; parents, Gregory & Julia Sawicki; and brothers, Myron and Lewis Sawicki. Survivors include daughter, Sandy Snyder and husband, Dr. Paul Snyder; son, Davis Sawikcki; granddaughter, Renee Everheart and husband, Dr. Todd Everheart; grandson, Paul Snyder III and wife, Jennifer Snyder; great grandchildren, Daniel & Adam Everheart and Toby & Lucas Snyder; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge at 327 Vermont Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830, https://stmarysoakridge.weshareonline.org/ or to the charity of your choice. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Alexian Village Health & Rehabilitation Center in Signal Mountain, TN for the excellent care Mr. Sawicki received during his stay.



The family will receive friends 9:30-11 am Monday, May 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Oak Ridge. A funeral mass will be held at 11 am with Father Pontian Kiyimba officiating. Interment will follow at 12:30 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

