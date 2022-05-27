Jonathan Travis “Big Trav” Armes, Petros

Jonathan Travis “Big Trav” Armes of Petros passed away peacefully on 5/24/22 with his loving family surrounding him. Travis was one of a kind and touched many lives. Big Trav loved his family, friends, women, dirt track racing, fast cars, and trucking. He always had a joke and could make anyone smile. Anywhere he went he was the comedian in the group and the life of the party. He was known as a “gentle giant”. Dirt track racing was one of his biggest passions. He started “Team Petros” when he first started racing in high school. He was a role model for many of the neighborhood kids and would take them to the races with him. He loved his hometown of Petros and the people in it. He often was seen riding around town or just sitting at the wide spot waiting for someone to talk to. He was loved by many people and never met a stranger in his life. For many years Travis worked as a driller and then for Source Broadband. Travis’s goal in life was to drive a semi-truck. He owned and operated his own semi-truck. He was proud to have named his business Armes & Son Trucking to honor his Dad.

He loved vacationing with his family and going to the beach. He also enjoyed camping, swimming, and riding razors with friends and family. He had the most fun when he could aggravate and get people riled up. He loved his niece and two nephews who looked up to him. He enjoyed stopping by any chance he could to spend time with them. They were his pride and joy.

Travis is no longer sick but the world will not be the same without him in it. He meant so much to many people.

He is preceded in death by: Father Brett Armes; Grandparents Luther and Opal Carroll, and Weldon and Doris Armes.

He leaves behind his heartbroken family: Mother Lois (David) Webb; Brother Donnie (Robin) Braden; Sister Samantha (Clay) Seiber; Nieces Kimberly (Jared) Kamer, Summer Braden; Nephews Donald Clayton Seiber III and Weldon LeeRoy Seiber; Aunt Mary (Steve) Burton. Special friends; Gary Davis of Petros, Brad and Saw Adkisson of Petros, Scotty Davis of Wartburg, and Clay Seiber of Wartburg.

Big Trav was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. His family mourns his loss deeply. REST EASY DRIVER WE’VE GOT IT FROM HERE!

The family will receive friends Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-7:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be Sunday at 12:00 p.m. at Petros Cemetery in Petros.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Travis Armes.

