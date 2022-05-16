Johnny Edward Hatton, Clinton

Johnny Edward Hatton, 59, of Clinton passed away at home Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by family and loved ones. Mr. Hatton was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and his favorite title was “PaPa”. His lifelong passion was serving his community as a fireman and rescue technician. He served on the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson County Mountain Rescue, and the Clinton Fire Department. In 2015, he retired from the City of Clinton as a fireman after 31 years of service. In addition to his passion of serving his community, Mr. Hatton also enjoyed farming with his companion Bandit by his side.

Mr. Hatton is preceded in death by grandparents Rev. Pete Melzoni and wife Elizabeth, Clyde and Jeanette Hatton, father David Hatton Sr., father and mother in law Bill and Darlene McKamey, loving wife Alma Hatton, brother in laws Terry Long, and Billy and Brian McKamey.

Mr. Hatton is survived by daughter Amanda Sutton, and husband Christopher; son Pvt. Caden Hatton; mother Brenda Hatton; brother David Hatton and wife Yolanda, sister Elizabeth Long, brother in law Terry McKamey and wife Michelle, sister in law Jan McKamey; grandson Tyler Sutton; family friend Jeannie Greggory; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with funeral services officiated by Rev. Donnie Moore following. Rev. Gary Smith will officiate the graveside service Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Anderson Memorial Gardens. The family will meet at Holley Gamble Funeral Home at 10 a.m. for a processional. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department in the memory of Johnny Hatton. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

