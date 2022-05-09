JOB OPPORTUNITY

The First Christian Church Early Learning Center located at 328 West Rockwood Street, Rockwood, Tennessee has two part-time job opportunities beginning August 2022. For more information, please see our Facebook page FCCELCJOY or contact Kathy Snipes (call or text) 865-250-6452. You may also pick-up applications at the Church Office Monday-Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Director/Teacher / FCC ELC

Prepare Pre-K 3 and Pre-K4 students in mastering requirements for advancement to kindergarten

Plan an annual Registration meeting with parents in the month of August

Work with the First Christian Church Financial Officer to develop ELC’s annual budget, and keep up-to-date information to assist the Financial Officer in producing correct monthly financial reports

Prepare and update a monthly attendance/financial database for the Early Learning Center

Prepare and distribute parental correspondence, monthly newsletter, and calendar

Research, plan, and direct all class field trips

Plan holiday parties and coordinate the Trunk-or-Treat Halloween celebration with the minister of First Christian Church

Plan a Kindergarten visit at Ridgeview Elementary for graduating students

With the assistance of the Board of Directors, you will plan and execute an annual graduation for the students moving to kindergarten

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Applicant must have a High School Diploma

Applicant must be (or willing to get) CPR Certified

Applicant must submit to a background check and drug test

Preferred Skills

Previous experience at other early learning or day-care facilities

Assistant Teacher / FCC ELC

Assist in preparing Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 students in mastering requirements for advancement to kindergarten

Assist in planning the annual Registration meeting with parents in the month of August

Serve as the contact person to the Director of Rockwood Public Library and arrange weekly visits to “Storytime” by the Early Learning Center students

Prepare and share daily classroom devotions

Select age-appropriate crafts for student preparation for all holidays and special occasions

Select and prepare classroom and hallway bulletin boards

Assist in the research, planning, and directing of class field trips

Assist in the planning and execution of all holiday celebrations

Assist the Board of Directors and Director of ELC in planning and executing an annual graduation ceremony for the students moving to kindergarten

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Applicant must have a High School Diploma

Applicant must be (or willing to get) CPR Certified

Applicant must submit to a background check and drug test

Preferred Skills

Previous experience at other early learning or day-care facilities

