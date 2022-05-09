JOB OPPORTUNITY

The First Christian Church Early Learning Center located at 328 West Rockwood Street, Rockwood, Tennessee has two part-time job opportunities beginning August 2022.   For more information, please see our Facebook page FCCELCJOY or contact Kathy Snipes (call or text) 865-250-6452. You may also pick-up applications at the Church Office Monday-Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Director/Teacher / FCC ELC

  • Prepare Pre-K 3 and Pre-K4 students in mastering requirements for advancement to kindergarten
  • Plan an annual Registration meeting with parents in the month of August
  • Work with the First Christian Church Financial Officer to develop ELC’s annual budget, and keep up-to-date information to assist the Financial Officer in producing correct monthly financial reports
  • Prepare and update a monthly attendance/financial database for the Early Learning Center
  • Prepare and distribute parental correspondence, monthly newsletter, and calendar
  • Research, plan, and direct all class field trips
  • Plan holiday parties and coordinate the Trunk-or-Treat Halloween celebration with the minister of First Christian Church
  • Plan a Kindergarten visit at Ridgeview Elementary for graduating students
  • With the assistance of the Board of Directors, you will plan and execute an annual graduation for the students moving to kindergarten

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Applicant must have a High School Diploma

Applicant must be (or willing to get) CPR Certified

Applicant must submit to a background check and drug test

Preferred Skills

Previous experience at other early learning or day-care facilities

Assistant Teacher / FCC ELC

  • Assist in preparing Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 students in mastering requirements for advancement to kindergarten
  • Assist in planning the annual Registration meeting with parents in the month of August
  • Serve as the contact person to the Director of Rockwood Public Library and arrange weekly visits to “Storytime” by the Early Learning Center students
  • Prepare and share daily classroom devotions
  • Select age-appropriate crafts for student preparation for all holidays and special occasions
  • Select and prepare classroom and hallway bulletin boards
  • Assist in the research, planning, and directing of class field trips
  • Assist in the planning and execution of all holiday celebrations
  • Assist the Board of Directors and Director of ELC in planning and executing an annual graduation ceremony for the students moving to kindergarten

Qualifications and Education Requirements

Applicant must have a High School Diploma

Applicant must be (or willing to get) CPR Certified

Applicant must submit to a background check and drug test

Preferred Skills

Previous experience at other early learning or day-care facilities

