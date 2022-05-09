JOB OPPORTUNITY

The First Christian Church Early Learning Center located at 328 West Rockwood Street, Rockwood, Tennessee has two part-time job opportunities beginning August 2022. For more information, please see our Facebook page FCCELCJOY or contact Kathy Snipes (call or text) 865-250-6452. You may also pick-up applications at the Church Office Monday-Thursday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
Director/Teacher / FCC ELC
- Prepare Pre-K 3 and Pre-K4 students in mastering requirements for advancement to kindergarten
- Plan an annual Registration meeting with parents in the month of August
- Work with the First Christian Church Financial Officer to develop ELC’s annual budget, and keep up-to-date information to assist the Financial Officer in producing correct monthly financial reports
- Prepare and update a monthly attendance/financial database for the Early Learning Center
- Prepare and distribute parental correspondence, monthly newsletter, and calendar
- Research, plan, and direct all class field trips
- Plan holiday parties and coordinate the Trunk-or-Treat Halloween celebration with the minister of First Christian Church
- Plan a Kindergarten visit at Ridgeview Elementary for graduating students
- With the assistance of the Board of Directors, you will plan and execute an annual graduation for the students moving to kindergarten
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Applicant must have a High School Diploma
Applicant must be (or willing to get) CPR Certified
Applicant must submit to a background check and drug test
Preferred Skills
Previous experience at other early learning or day-care facilities
Assistant Teacher / FCC ELC
- Assist in preparing Pre-K 3 and Pre-K 4 students in mastering requirements for advancement to kindergarten
- Assist in planning the annual Registration meeting with parents in the month of August
- Serve as the contact person to the Director of Rockwood Public Library and arrange weekly visits to “Storytime” by the Early Learning Center students
- Prepare and share daily classroom devotions
- Select age-appropriate crafts for student preparation for all holidays and special occasions
- Select and prepare classroom and hallway bulletin boards
- Assist in the research, planning, and directing of class field trips
- Assist in the planning and execution of all holiday celebrations
- Assist the Board of Directors and Director of ELC in planning and executing an annual graduation ceremony for the students moving to kindergarten
Qualifications and Education Requirements
Applicant must have a High School Diploma
Applicant must be (or willing to get) CPR Certified
Applicant must submit to a background check and drug test
Preferred Skills
Previous experience at other early learning or day-care facilities