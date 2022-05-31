Jimmy L. Cheek, Wartburg

Jimmy L. Cheek, age 81 of Wartburg Passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church, and a member of the Emerald Lodge of Petros. He retired from Brushy Mountain prison, and owned and operated Jim’s Satellites, the first satellite company in Morgan County.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his mother and Father: Eva and Houston Cheek, mother and father-in-law, Mary and Floyd Goldberg.
Sisters: Carolyn Lundy and Phyllis Shelley, Brother: Calvin Cheek.
Surviving is his wife JoAnn (Goldberg) Cheek
Daughters: Debra & husband David Lamons
Sherry Cheek
Grandchildren: Shannon & wife Jennifer Kamer, Shawn & wife Victoria Kamer, and Latisha Holly.
Great Grandchildren: Lily Kamer and Autumn Kamer
Brother: Boyd Cheek
Sister: Frankie Howard
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Special thanks to Amedysis Hospice nurses Shannon, Holly, and Cody and also to the Veteran’s Administration.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, from 4-5:30 pm at Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 5:30 with Bro. Jim Disney and Bro. Dennis Howard officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg, TN.
