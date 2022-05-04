Jason Wayne Easter, Rockwood

Jason Wayne Easter, age 45, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born October 11, 1976, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Jason was a kind and gentle person. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Mack Easter, Sr.; mother, Sharon Foland; grandparents, Samuel & Ava Easter, Robert Foland, and Katherine Stinnett; and uncle, David Easer.

Survivors include:

Children: Brandie, Tara, Jason Tyler, and Austin

Brother: Johnny Mack Easter, Jr. of Beckley, WV

Sisters and Brothers-in-law: Angela Vance (Gary) of Westel, TN

Joanna DeLaVergne (Robert) of Jacksonville, FL

Aunt and Uncles: Mary Ann Frashier (Rick) of Rockwood, TN

Robert L. Easter of Rockwood, TN

And several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 6, 2022, from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, May 6, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee.

