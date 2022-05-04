Janice Marie Daugherty, LaFollette

Janice Marie Daugherty, age 70, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on May 1, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center of Powell. She was born on June 9, 1951, in New River, Tennessee to the late Ellis Carrol and Ruby Patterson. She attended Mountain Assembly Church of God. Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she enjoyed going to church. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by:   

Husband           Clyde Daugherty

Sons                David Elsic & Kandy     

                        Clyde Jr.

                        Arnold

                        Arthur & Julie

                        Ronnie & Glenna

Daughters        Dollie Phillips & John

                        Lisa Moore & Floyd

Brothers           James

                        William 

                        Homer 

                        Emmett

                        Herbert

Sisters              Annie

                        Brenda

                        Tiny Ruth

                        Loma

Grandchildren  22

Great Grandchildren  27

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mountain Assembly Church of God in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mountain Assembly Church of God in Lake City with Rev. Clyde Daughtery officiating.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral Service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN

