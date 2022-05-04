Janice Marie Daugherty, LaFollette

Janice Marie Daugherty, age 70, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on May 1, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center of Powell. She was born on June 9, 1951, in New River, Tennessee to the late Ellis Carrol and Ruby Patterson. She attended Mountain Assembly Church of God. Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she enjoyed going to church. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by:

Husband Clyde Daugherty

Sons David Elsic & Kandy

Clyde Jr.

Arnold

Arthur & Julie

Ronnie & Glenna

Daughters Dollie Phillips & John

Lisa Moore & Floyd

Brothers James

William

Homer

Emmett

Herbert

Sisters Annie

Brenda

Tiny Ruth

Loma

Grandchildren 22

Great Grandchildren 27

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mountain Assembly Church of God in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mountain Assembly Church of God in Lake City with Rev. Clyde Daughtery officiating.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral Service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN

