Janice Marie Daugherty, LaFollette

Janice Marie Daugherty, age 70, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on May 1, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center of Powell. She was born on June 9, 1951, in New River, Tennessee to the late Ellis Carrol and Ruby Patterson. She attended Mountain Assembly Church of God. Janice was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she enjoyed going to church. She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by:
Husband Clyde Daugherty
Sons David Elsic & Kandy
Clyde Jr.
Arnold
Arthur & Julie
Ronnie & Glenna
Daughters Dollie Phillips & John
Lisa Moore & Floyd
Brothers James
William
Homer
Emmett
Herbert
Sisters Annie
Brenda
Tiny Ruth
Loma
Grandchildren 22
Great Grandchildren 27
Visitation: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mountain Assembly Church of God in Lake City.
Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Mountain Assembly Church of God in Lake City with Rev. Clyde Daughtery officiating.
Interment: To immediately follow funeral Service at Circle Cemetery in Briceville, TN
You may also view Janice’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice, please visit our floral store.