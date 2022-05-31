Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, Kingston

Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, age 82, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. She was born May 4, 1940, in Roane County. Jane loved going to church and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where she had taught in the church nursery for 8 years and also served as custodian for 14 years. She was a dedicated pastor’s wife who supported her husband wholeheartedly during his years of pastoring. She especially loved cooking & spending time with her children & grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Rev. James Carl McClure, Jr.; daughter, Pam McClure; grandchildren; Andrew James McClure; Baby McClure; parents, Henry & Ruth Plemons Humphreys.

SURVIVORS

Children Mike & Sandra McClure of Oak Ridge

Randy & Angela McClure of Simpsonville, SC

Kim & Brian Leach of Kingston

Grandchildren Casey & Callie McClure, Ashley & Justin Nivens, Amber Leach, Brian & Gracie Leach, Alex McClure & Joshua McClure

Great-grandchildren Briley McClure, Cooper McClure, Cole McClure, Madison & Josh Anders, Carson Nivens, Ally Rose Nivens, Cayde and Eli Leach

Brother Curtis Humphreys & wife, Phoebee of Harriman

Sisters Donna & Danny Seiler of Harriman

Phyllis Shipwash of Ten Mile

Pat Hughes of Ten Mile

Several nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of dear friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church with a funeral service following at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Interment will follow the service at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of local arrangements.

