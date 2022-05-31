James “Keith” Goins, Clinton

James “Keith” Goins age 59 of Clinton, TN went to meet his lord and savior on May 27, 2022, at Tennova North. Keith grew up in Rocky Top and graduated from Anderson County High School. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church where he accepted the Lord at an early age. He was lovingly known as “Preacher Keith” at the Clinton Towers where he held prayer meetings for many years. His favorite pastime was singing and testifying to anyone who would listen. He loved his 4 legged friend Bella. Keith is preceded in death by his parents Worley and Naomi Goins, Sisters Ruth Seifert, Brenda Knight, Brothers Paul David, and Allen Goins. He is survived by:

Fiance Tracy Foster

Sister Karen & Jr Leach

Brothers Albert Goins & Debbie

Mark Goins & Janice

Jake Goins

Children Jahala Goins

Larry Carroll

Samantha Coapman

Cody Howe

Grandchildren Kaedynce, Addison, Xander, Aubree, McKenna, McKinley, Gunner, and Colt

A host of numerous family, friends, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Memorial Serice: 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top with Rev. Troy Harmon Officiating.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

