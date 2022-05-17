Investigation continues after 2 found dead in Roane County

622 Buck Creek Road, East Roane County. (Photo courtesy of WVLT)

Information has been slow coming as to how two persons died at a residence on Buck Creek Road in East Roane County. Today Sheriff Jack Stockton gave us the names of the two victims, identified as Steve Groover and Cindy Scruggs. According to Sheriff Stockton investigators were sent to the scene around 10 AM Monday morning at 620 Buck Creek Road, East of Kingston, and found the two persons dead. He did say no gunshot wounds were the cause of death. No further details were given as to the cause of death. Authorities are still searching for clues and the investigation is continuing. The sheriff did state that they are defining the case as a double Homicide but that’s all we know currently. More on this as we get it from the Sheriff’s department of Roane County or District Attorney General Russell Johnson’s office.

Statement from the Roane County Sheriff’s Department

On May 16, 2022, deputies responded to a call for assistance at 662 Buck Creek Road Kingston, TN. Upon arrival deputies were informed there was a person unresponsive in the house and the doors were locked. Deputies made entry into the house and found two people that were deceased, both people were sent to the Knoxville Forensic Center for autopsy. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a double homicide. The deceased have been identified as Steve Groover 67 years old of Kingston and Cindy Scruggs 62 years old from Kingston.

