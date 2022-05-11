Imogene Davis Hensley, 92, Oak Ridge

Imogene Davis Hensley, age 92, went home to be with Jesus on May 6, 2022. She and her beloved husband, Raymond, are now dancing on golden streets worshipping the Lord she loved most of all!

Imogene was born at home on July 11, 1929, in Mills, Kentucky, with the help of a midwife, weighing only one and a half pounds. As a premature baby, she was fed with a medicine dropper and carried around on a small pillow with baby blankets cut in fourths to wrap her small body. She was a true miracle of life!

Imogene was born fifth in a family of eight children to Robert & Viola (Hatfield) Davis of Molus, Kentucky. At age 17, she met her husband, Raymond, from Coldiron, Kentucky, after he was discharged from the army and was attending college in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They were married when she was 19 and he was 21. They then moved to Oak Ridge in January 1952 after Raymond was hired at K-25 and raised their six children there. Imogene and Raymond shared 69 wonderful years of marriage together before he passed away four years ago on April 21, 2018.



Imogene was saved and baptized when she was 9 years old at Salem Baptist Church in the Stinking Creek Community, in the town of Mills, KY. She was baptized in the Holy Ghost at Lawton, Oklahoma Church of God at the age of 21. Imogene was active in The Heritage Fellowship Church (formerly The Oak Ridge Church of God) for 70 years. Once she was no longer physically able to attend, she still watched services online every Sunday.



Imogene was the epitome of servanthood. Webster defines servanthood as: a devoted and helpful follower or supporter. “A tireless servant of God.” That was Imogene. She served her husband, her family, her children, her church, her friends, and her community. She loved to cook and prepare meals and she cooked to serve. You never walked through her door that she wasn’t offering you something to eat even before you sat down. Cooking and making food tasty with a “southern flair” was, no doubt, her ministry. This is how most people got acquainted with her and how most fondly remember her: the time they spent around her table enjoying one of her meals or by enjoying a dish she had prepared for a special occasion or a dish she had prepared just for them e.g., chicken and dumplings, banana pudding……the list goes on and on.



She was also a “southern lady” who took pride in how she presented herself whether serving in her home or going out. She always had her make-up on, hair done, jewelry on, and a pretty outfit, no matter how hard she had been working to prepare her special meal. Her family loved this about her and can lovingly picture her as she would take off her apron, hang it up, fluff her hair up a little, run her hands over her dress, look up and say, “do I look ok?” before making her way to the table where everyone else was already seated. It always made them smile. No matter what she was doing, she did it with pride, grace, and dignity and with a sweet, gentle, and humble spirit that out shown everything else.



Imogene fulfilled several scriptures including: Matthew 23:11 “The greatest among you will be your servant.” Proverbs 31:28 “Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also and he praises her.”

2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my race, I have kept the faith; henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous judge, shall give me on that day AND not to me only but to all them also that love His appearing.”



Imogene was preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond Hensley; parents, Robert & Viola Hatfield Davis; siblings, Virginia Edwards & husband, Fount, Juanita Lewis & husband, Earl, Tee-Eda Meredith & husband, J.B., Bobbie Hatfield & husband, Howard, Esther Mae, Utah Acuff, Eugene Davis & wife Evelyn; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Gardener & Mildred Norris, Oden Kerce, Bill Simpson, Larry & Alfreda Justice, Robert & Joyce Middleton, and son-in-law, Jerry Salts.



Survivors include six children & spouses: Noble Hensley & wife, Frances, Jaquetta Salts, Beverly Allin & husband, George, Speed Hensley & wife, Frances, Swift Hensley & wife, Stephanie, and Juel Hensley & wife, Janice; thirteen grandchildren & spouses: Anthony Hensley & wife, Tinsley, Amber Edwards & husband, Dean, Brandon Salts, Travis Salts & wife, Alyson, Jonathon Allin & wife, Kayla, Josh Allin & wife, Amanda, Joel Allin, Rebekah Hensley, Tressa Holden & husband, Brandon, Christina Hensley, Ariel Hensley, Samuel Hensley & wife, Tiffany, and Andrew Hensley & wife, Caroline; sixteen great grandchildren, Addison, Colin, Quinn, Daniel, Noble, Savannah, Ryan, Khloe, Jax, Liam, Hensley, Hannah, Emma, Weston, Anna, and Matthew; sister, Arizona Acuff; and brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, Jewell Kerce, Arthur & Virginia Hensley, Ernest & Joanne Hensley, Ruby Simpson, Larry Justice, Fred & Shelva Hensley, Robert & Matraca Lee, David & Donna Hensley, and Robert & Brenda Hensley; as well as many other relatives and loved ones.



The Family is especially thankful to the numerous friends and healthcare specialists that have provided incredible support during this difficult time including Home Instead Senior Care, Knoxville Tennessee; S.R. Medical Services Primary Care of Harriman, Tennessee; and UT Palliative Care / UT Hospice Care Knoxville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Heritage Fellowship Church, 121 N. Illinois Ave. Oak Ridge, TN 37830, ear marked for the benevolent ministries for Oak Ridge and the local communities.



The family will receive friends 11 am-1 pm Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Heritage Fellowship Church. A Celebration of Imogene’s Life will begin at 1 PM with Pastor Jason Sharpe officiating. Interment will follow at 3 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens where Imogene’s grandsons, Anthony, Brandon, Jonathan, Josh, Travis, Joel, Samuel, and Andrew will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Imogene, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

