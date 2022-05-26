Horace Ray Green, Oak Ridge

Mr. Horace Ray Green, age 88 of Oak Ridge, formerly of Rockwood, passed away on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on January 4th, 1934, in Franklin County (Red Bay), Alabama. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a retired truck driver. He is preceded in death by his wife: Verona Edna Green; Parents: William Daniel Green & Thelma Mitchell Green; Son: Daniel Ray Green; and brother: Billy Wayne Green. He is survived by:

Daughter: Terri Green

2 Granddaughters

Brother: Dale Green

And several other nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, at 1:30 pm ET, 12:30 CT, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Pleasant Hill (Sparta), TN with full military honors presented by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and the Putnam County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Horace Ray Green.

