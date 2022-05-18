Helen (Granny) Basler, Wartburg

Mrs. Helen (Granny) Basler, age 75 passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family.

Granny Helen was the perfect Granny. She was the mother, sister, and grandmother everyone wished they had. She loved her children and grandchildren with all her heart. Once you were hers, family by blood or, you were a child of her heart. She loved her animals especially her “Mutizy” and she also loved summertime. She never failed to put out hummingbird food and never failed to offer her guests food. She put everyone first and herself last. She enjoyed traveling with her children growing up. They traveled to horse shows and traveled to many places in an old school bus. She enjoyed her motorcycle trips. Her labor of love for many years working/running the Morgan County Fair. She spent her later years helping raise her grandchildren and sitting on the front porch swing. She loved to watch the grandchildren play sports and attended all school programs. The last wish she had was her swimming pool to watch the kids play. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Walter & Edna Cross Heidel; grandson Dakota Heidel; brother Ray & sister-in-law Nickie Heidel; special uncle John Cross, Jr.

She is survived by the love of her life Clarence Basler, Jr.; daughter Rose (Clark) Tucker; son Trampas (Stacie) Basler and Stacey (Rob) Heidel; grandchildren Mikki (Dusty) Basler Taylor, Derek Heidel & Vanessa Smith, Chandler Tucker, Megan (Boone) Davidson, Logan (Kristie) Heidel, Destiny Basler and fiancé Timothy Luketich; brothers Roy (Pat) Heidel, Rex (Rita) Heidel; great-grandchildren Abigail Heidel, Harper, and Henry Davidson, Dominic Jones, Landon, Rylee, Lincoln Taylor.

The family will receive friends Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Herman Woods officiating. Interment will follow in the Basler Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Helen (Granny) Basler.

