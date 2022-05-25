Harriman Plays 2 Tough Games, But Eliminated from Spring Fling 2022

Harriman was tied with Dresden but gave up 2 runs, one off of an error, in the top of the 7th inning and could not respond to fall 5-3 in their first game in the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro.

Harriman lost despite out-hitting Dresden six to three.

Eva Stafford was the winning pitcher for Dresden. The hurler surrendered three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out 11.

Kendal Mason took the loss for Harriman. The pitcher allowed three hits and five runs over seven innings, striking out four.

Harriman tallied six hits in the game. Anna Garland, Lily Taylor, and Makayla Williams each racked up multiple hits for Harriman. 

This morning the Lady Blue Devils took on Jo Byrns in an elimination game and fell 9-5 to finish their season 20-5.

Harriman watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 9-5 loss to Jo Byrns on Wednesday. Jo Byrns scored on a single by Julia Arms in the first inning, a double by Kaliyah Lucas in the first inning, a groundout by Faith Holt in the second inning, and a error in the second inning.

Korey Harris was the winning pitcher for Jo Byrns. The pitcher went five and a third innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out six. Lucas threw one and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Kendal Mason took the loss for Harriman. Mason went seven innings, allowing nine runs on ten hits and striking out one.

Harriman tallied eight hits. Anna Garland and Taylor all managed multiple hits for Harriman. Taylor and Garland each collected three hits to lead Harriman.

Jo Byrns now plays Oliver Springs at 5pm ET, depending on the weather, as many delays have occurred due to rain in the Rutherford County Area.

