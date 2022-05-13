Gene Calhoun, 78

Gene Calhoun, age 78, passed away May 11, 2022, at North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell, TN.

He was a corpsman in the United States Navy on the USS Sanctuary during the Vietnam War.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Felix Woodrow and Delpha Lee Calhoun; by sisters, Betty George and Mary Gray; by brother, John C. Calhoun; by nephew, Bob Crye.

He is survived by Eileen Hooker “Calhoun”; by daughters, Rachael (Mark) Cragle and Paige (Kevin) Velasco; by son, Ashley (Amy) Calhoun; by grandchildren, Marsha Cragle, Taylor (T.J.) Gann, Ben Calhoun, and Lola Velasco; by sister-in-law, Judy Calhoun; by nephews, Alan (Lisa) George, John Calhoun, and Jack Calhoun; by niece, Allison Crye, and by several cousins.

Graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 12:30 pm at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy Knoxville, TN. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Calhoun family. www.sharpfh.com

