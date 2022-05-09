Franklin Seiber, Harriman

Mr. Franklin Seiber, 60, of Harriman, passed away on May 6, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He served in the Army National Guard and South Roane County Volunteer Fire Department for several years and loves to fish and hunt.

He is proceeded in death by his parents: William & Etta Mae Seiber.

Sister: Irene Seiber

Stepdad: Leon Moore.

Brother-in-law: Mike Futrell.

He is survived by his son: Stephen Seiber

Two daughters & sons-in-law: Jessica & Brandon Harrison and Ashley & Dylan Travis.

Two brothers & sister-in-law: Charles & Kim Seiber and Ricky Seiber.

Four sisters & brothers-in-law: Teresa & Evan Turnbill, Patricia & Doug Rose, Kathy Seiber Futrell, and Becky Seiber.

Ten grandchildren: Jade, Tyson, Serenity, Addie, Lexie, Lilly, Kooper, Owen, Gavin, and Parker.

Special friends: Alan Lemasters and Gary Lemasters.

And a host of nieces, nephew, and other friends.

The family will meet Monday, May 9, 2022, at 3:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman for a memorial service with Bro. Josh Kidd officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Franklin Seiber during this difficult time.

