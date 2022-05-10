Frankie Ann Weaver, Powell

Frankie Ann Weaver, age 87 of Powell, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 31, 1934, to the late William Jennings Lay and Cora Lee Thompson Lay in Scott County. She attended Fratersville Baptist Church when she was younger. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and being out and about on the water when she was able. She will be remembered for taking care of her husband of 71 years and for raising two sons. She will be dearly missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: brothers, Dean Lay, Olan Lay, Merlan Lay; sisters, Maxine Reins, Loma Jean Phillips; daughter-in-law, Susan Weaver; grandson, Brad Bunch; granddaughter, Michelle Lynn Weaver.

She is survived by: husband, Odis Weaver; sons, Stanley Weaver, William Lynn Weaver, and Wife Becky; grandchildren, William Jennings Weaver, Jody, Heather; great-grandchildren, Justin Weaver, Jacob Weaver, Zackery Weaver; and other family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to UT Hospice for their compassionate care.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 1:00 pm. www.holleygamble.com

