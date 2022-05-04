Fill Your Grill THIS SUMMER WITH MEATS FROM A TENNESSEE FARM

NASHVILLE — Pick Tennessee Products’ “Fill Your Grill” contest is back this year in plenty of time to plan your summer grilling menus. Winners will get to choose $200 in local meats from the Tennessee farm of their choice.

There are two ways to register for the contest. From May 1 until May 15, visit www.picktnproducts.org and click on the “Fill Your Grill” banner at the top of the page. You can also register in person at the Pick Tennessee Products booth at the Memphis in May International Festival until May 15.

On Monday, May 16, 12 winners will be randomly selected and notified.

“We’re proud to host our Fill Your Grill contest in partnership with Memphis in May’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest this year,” Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. said. “You don’t need to be in West Tennessee to enjoy amazing meat from the grill – all you have to do is sign up for Fill Your Grill to get quality meat of your choice from a producer near you.”

Winners will be able to choose a Pick Tennessee Products member farm based on their preferred meat cuts, whether it’s beef, pork, lamb, goat, poultry, or some of everything. There is no cost to enter and a cash prize is not offered in lieu of meat selections. Winners are responsible for picking up the meat.

Several organizations partner with Pick Tennessee to support meat producers and highlight the opportunity for citizens to purchase meats directly from farms. The Tennessee Beef Industry Council, the Tennessee Pork Producers Association, the Tennessee Sheep Producers Association, and the Tennessee Soybean Producers Association work together to promote the contest.

To register for Fill Your Grill or find farms near you, go to www.PickTNProducts.org or use the free Pick Tennessee mobile app. Follow @PickTNProducts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to learn more about seasonal recipes, products, and activities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

