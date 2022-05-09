Eva Grace Guettner Parker, Harriman

Eva Grace Guettner Parker age 82 of Harriman passed away Friday, May 6, 2022. She was a faithful member of South Harriman Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and the fellowship with her church family. She enjoyed a successful career at the various Oak Ridge plants. After retiring from ORNL, she enjoyed volunteering at the Walnut Hill Elementary School, traveling, and participating in mission trips to the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Preceded in death by her Husband, Earl Parker. Parents, Wilbur and Beuna Guettner; Sisters: Evelyn Byrd, Mary C. Culbertson, Barbara Oody. Brothers, Harmon Guettner, Glen Guettner, Houston Guettner, and Brother-in-law George Byrd.

She is survived by her daughter Gina and son-in-law Ernie Ford;

Grandson: Adam Ford;

Grandson: Evan Ford and Wife Abigail;

Sister and brother-in-law Elise Sue and Sam Fraley;

Brother and sister in law: Raymond and Thelma Guettner;

Sister-in-law Nora Guettner

Brother-in-Law: Hoke Culbertson Many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.

The family appreciates the prayers and many expressions of love extended during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends from 3:30 pm until 5:00 pm Monday, May 9, 2022, at the South Harriman Baptist Church. The funeral will follow with Rev. Matt Edwards officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Roane County Children’s Fund c/o Student Support Service 3096 Roane State Hwy Harriman, TN. 37748, Navajo Ministry The Lily of the Valley Church P.O. Box 3412 Shiprock, NM 87420 or to South Harriman Baptist Church 626 Ruritan Road Harriman, TN. 37748. Interment in Lawnville Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Parker Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Eva Grace Parker please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

