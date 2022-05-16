Ernest Millard Brummett Jr, Oak Ridge

Ernest Millard Brummett, Jr. age 74 of Oak Ridge, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge after a short illness. He was born on March 28, 1948, in Clinton, Tennessee to the late Ernest Millard Brummett, Sr., and the late Daisy Mae Taylor Brummett.

Ernie worked for the city of Oak Ridge from the time he was 19 years old all the way up until the time of his retirement in 2014. He worked his way up the ladder from being a maintenance mechanic to becoming the Equipment Shop manager. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years-Lynne Poley Brummett, along with brothers: William “Bill” Brummett, Alan Brummett, Tony Brummett, and sister, Vickie Brummett Rupe all of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Ernie is survived by:

Son:

Jeffery Scott Brummett and wife Tammy Jenkins Brummett of Clinton, Tennessee

Daughters:

Michele Lee Hatchell and husband Wallace Wayne “Chip” Hatchell of Florence, South Carolina

Melanie Carol Fritz and husband Eric Logan Fritz of Jefferson City, Tennessee

Grandchildren:

Matthew Brayden Hatchell of Greenville, South Carolina

Tanner Scott Brummett of Clinton, Tennessee

Brenden Traxler Hatchell of Florence, South Carolina

Sidney “Ashtyn”, Camden Logan, and Ansley Carolyne Fritz of Jefferson City, Tennessee.

Brothers:

Larry Brummett of Clinton, Tennessee, Benny Brummett of Charleston, South Carolina, and Dennis Brummett of Clinton.

He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Long Time Friend:

Dave Owens of Oak Ridge, Tennessee

The family is honoring Ernie’s requests and there will be no services. Ernie has requested memorials be sent to

the Hospitality House of Oak Ridge.

Special thanks go out to the many doctors, nurses, LPN’s, CNA’s and Chaplains at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge who cared for Ernie in his final days. www.holleygamble.com

