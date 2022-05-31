Eric Lee King, Heiskell

Eric Lee King, 53 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Eric grew up in the Marlow community, Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing pool, going fishing, arrowhead hunting, and ginsenging. He spent many years teaching his friends all about ginsenging that was passed on from his dad. He also loved spending time at home with his family watching him play video games and watching movies. He had a love for gaming at a young age, there wasn’t a game that he couldn’t tell you about. He spent a lot of time co-oping with his friends online. Eric worked at Oak Ridge Automotive and Industrial supply for 23 years as the delivery driver to all the DOE plants in Oak Ridge where he made many friends along the way. Eric loved talking about the old days and how good it was growing up and eating good food out of the garden and watermelons from Muddy Pond that his dad always got. He always drove by his old childhood home and Clinton Elementary school. He always had a story to tell and loved to talk about the old things and places in Clinton. Eric was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his savior. He also attended Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville. He always enjoyed hearing God’s word preached and reading his Bible.



Eric is preceded in death by his father William Harold King and infant daughter Andrea King. Grandparents Harvey and Trula Mae King as well as Frank and Roxie McAfee.

He is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart Cheryl (Walden) King of Heiskell, TN. His mother Bonnie King of Andersonville. His daughter Ashley Long and husband Jordan, granddaughter Emma Long of Clinton. Stepdaughters Shelby Windham and husband Darryl and their daughters Sunny Mae and Sophie of Oak Ridge. Chloe Winsbro and son Drayden Roberts of Clinton. Father and Mother in law Walter (Buddy) and Dianne Walden of Clinton. Sister-in-laws Melissa (Michael) Davis, Patricia (Otis) Carpenter, Sheila (Robert) Langford, and Amy Duncan. Many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Special friends David Hetzel, John Peters, and Jimmy Hileman. He is also survived by his beloved dog Cash that was by his side every day and made his time at home during his illness more bearable.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 5 PM -7 PM at Mott-McKamey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Robert Langford IV officiating. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Anderson Memorial.

