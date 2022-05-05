Eric Brian Reynolds, 66

Eric Brian Reynolds, age 66, passed away, on April 23, 2022. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed doing tree work, small engine repair, playing with his grandchildren and going on hikes.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. & Joann Reynolds; and brothers, Anthony Lee Reynolds and Richard Daniel Reynolds. Survivors include wife of 38 years, Kathy Ann Reynolds; daughter, Erica Elaine Reynolds Bridges; son, Anthony Brian “Tony” Reynolds; grandchildren, Hayden Anthony Reynolds, Ashlynn Joanna Bridges, and Matthew DeMarcus Bridges; brothers, Michael Jay and Randall James Reynolds; as well as many other relatives and loved ones.

The family will receive friends 5-7 pm Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Mike Harbin officiating. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Eric, please visit our floral store.

