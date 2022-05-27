Ella Ruth Lampkin Bayless, Nashville (formerly of Rockwood)

Mrs. Ella Ruth Lampkin Bayless, age 90, a resident of Nashville, Tennessee, and former longtime resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022, at her home at Brookdale Green Hills Cumberland in Nashville.

She was born March 21, 1932, the daughter of Dewey T. and Rosa Kate Lampkin Lee in Morristown, Tennessee.

She was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Rockwood. She was a homemaker and later worked for several years as a seamstress at Kayser Roth in Rockwood.

She was the happiest working in her yard and digging in the dirt. Without the need of a recipe, she could prepare a huge meal with little notice and loved having people around her table. She was always ready to help a neighbor. She would mow a lawn; babysit a child or drive with someone to the doctor. It gave her great joy to share the gift of making people laugh.

She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was overjoyed to become a great-grandmother last year.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Bayless; son, James White Bayless; brothers, Elmer Lampkin, Bill Lampkin, and Allen Lampkin.

She leaves behind her daughter, Tammy Bayless Lea, and her husband Robert “Buddy” Lea of Brentwood, TN; grandsons, Rob Lea of Brentwood, TN; Alex Lea (Sherin) of Birmingham, AL; Luke Lea (Erin) of Madison TN; great-grandson Ari Lea; sister Betty Lampkin Hoover (Bud); special neighbor Angie Treadway (James) and several nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to the Accent Hospice team for the compassionate care provided to the entire family. Grateful for all the kind and wonderful people who cared for her during the last few years.

The family will receive friends on Friday, June 3, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. -1:45 p.m. (E.D.T.) at Evans Mortuary, 805 N. Gateway Ave. Rockwood TN 37854. Graveside services and interment will follow on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) in the Roane Memorial Gardens, 1400 N. Gateway Ave., Rockwood, TN 37854 with Rev. Kristin Clark-Banks officiating. Receiving of friends will also be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (C.D.T.) with Memorial Services to follow at 11:00 a.m. (C.D.T.) at the Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1250 Old Hickory Blvd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

