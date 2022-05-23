Elizabeth “Liz” Wilburn, Rockwood

Elizabeth “Liz” Wilburn age 63, of Rockwood Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was born March 8th, 1959 in Rockwood, TN. Liz was a self-employed Sewing Machine Operator. She attended Pine Orchard Baptist Church in Oakdale, TN. She was preceded in death by her Parents; Luther & Louise Crabtree, Brother; Gary Crabtree, Sisters; Lorene Fritts, Mary Alice “Peanut” Cagle, Mildred Presswood, and Judy Redwine, Niece; Chevon Redwine.

Survivors Include:

Husband: Larry F. Wilburn of Rockwood, TN.

Daughter: Natasha Potter of Rockwood, TN.

Son: Roy Potter of Rockwood, TN.

3 Grandchildren; Kayden Medzie, Arianna Potter, Aden Potter

Brothers: James “Jimmy” Crabtree of Harriman, TN.

Ricky Crabtree (Vanessa) of Rockwood, TN.

Benny Crabtree (Delila) of Rockwood, TN.

Cremation arrangements have been made. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Elizabeth “Liz” Wilburn.

