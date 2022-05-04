Edgar Donald (Don) Dodson, 81

News Department 7 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 1 Views

Born on July 23, 1940, in Knoxville, TN to Edgar and Dorothy Dodson. Don graduated from Young High and became a career draftsman. He met and married his wife, Peggy, whom he adored and loved to spoil. He had many interesting hobbies (archery, photography to name a few) throughout his life, loved living and making memories on Douglass Lake, but his favorite thing was time with his family.

Don is preceded in death by his mother and father; stepfather, Larry Broome; sister, Vera Broome, and sister-in-law, Judy Broome.

Survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy DeBusk Dodson; sons, Jim (Becky), Mike (Kay), and Chuck (Amy); grandchildren, Laura (Joe) Carpenter, Catey (Brandon Bout) Dodson, Cristy Dodson, Charlie Dodson, and Chase Dodson; great-grandson, Brooks Carpenter, brother Ernie (Terry McAlister) Broome and many treasured friends and relatives.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 PM – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville with a Funeral Service to follow officiated by Pastor Kim McCroskey. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 Simpson Road, Knoxville for a 3:00 PM Interment.

Pallbearers: Jim Dodson, Michael Dodson, Chuck Dodson, Charlie Dodson, Chase Dodson, Joe Carpenter, and Brandon Bout.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Dodson family.

About News Department

Check Also

Janice Marie Daugherty, LaFollette

Janice Marie Daugherty, age 70, of LaFollette, Tennessee passed away on May 1, 2022, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: