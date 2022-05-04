Edgar Donald (Don) Dodson, 81

Born on July 23, 1940, in Knoxville, TN to Edgar and Dorothy Dodson. Don graduated from Young High and became a career draftsman. He met and married his wife, Peggy, whom he adored and loved to spoil. He had many interesting hobbies (archery, photography to name a few) throughout his life, loved living and making memories on Douglass Lake, but his favorite thing was time with his family.
Don is preceded in death by his mother and father; stepfather, Larry Broome; sister, Vera Broome, and sister-in-law, Judy Broome.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy DeBusk Dodson; sons, Jim (Becky), Mike (Kay), and Chuck (Amy); grandchildren, Laura (Joe) Carpenter, Catey (Brandon Bout) Dodson, Cristy Dodson, Charlie Dodson, and Chase Dodson; great-grandson, Brooks Carpenter, brother Ernie (Terry McAlister) Broome and many treasured friends and relatives.
Family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, between the hours of 5:00 PM – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville with a Funeral Service to follow officiated by Pastor Kim McCroskey. Family and friends will meet Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Berry Highland South Cemetery, 9010 Simpson Road, Knoxville for a 3:00 PM Interment.
Pallbearers: Jim Dodson, Michael Dodson, Chuck Dodson, Charlie Dodson, Chase Dodson, Joe Carpenter, and Brandon Bout.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryfuneralhome.com for the Dodson family.