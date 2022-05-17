DRIVER SERVICES OFFERS AT-HOME KNOWLEDGE TESTING

Teenagers 15 to 17 Years-Old Have Option to Take the Written Test Online

NASHVILLE— The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division is now offering a new online service, “At-Home Knowledge Testing,” for Tennessee teenagers.

Teenagers between the ages of 15 to 17 may now take their written knowledge test online under a proctor’s supervision (parent/legal guardian) via the Tennessee Proctor IDentification (PID) app. Those taking the online test will be required to verify their identity and agree to be monitored throughout the exam. The test can be attempted twice online. If someone fails twice, they will have to go to a Driver Services center for future testing.

How to get a Tennessee Proctor IDentification (PID) App

In the Apple/Google play store search engine, type Tennessee Proctor ID, look for the following Tennessee PID app icon, and follow the steps to download/install the PID app.

To access the proctor (parent or legal guardian) instructions for the online At-Home Knowledge Test, click here.

“The department seeks to find innovative ways to serve Tennesseans better,” said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. “This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services centers, while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian.”

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

