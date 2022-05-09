“Doughboy” David Wayne Edwards, Wartburg

“Doughboy” David Wayne Edwards went home to be with the Lord on May 5, 2022. He was born on February 28, 1977.

Doughboy was a kind-hearted man, he would give anybody the shirt off his back. He always put his kids before anything. His love for his family and friends was never doubted. He loved animals, and music most of all. He loved fishing and pretty much all nature. He loved his cars “sometimes you gotta take a loss to make a gain”, something he always said and went by.

He is preceded in death by his grandparent Leslie Edwards.

He is survived by his children Kalib Edwards, Traythan Edwards, JD Shore, Daylen Edwards, Davinity Edwards, Draven Edwards; grandchild Delilah Edwards; wife Tiffany Edwards; mother Emma Edwards; father Archie & Roxie Edwards; grandmother Lucy Edwards and John & Leda Hawn; brother & sister Donna and “James” Woody, Bobby & Jennifer Edwards, Ray Edwards; niece & nephew Mercedes Rogers and McKenzey Woody and Oliver & Evelyn Edwards, and Camden Edwards.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 3:00-5:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Montgomery Cemetery in Wartburg.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of “Doughboy” David Wayne Edwards.

