Doris Vanaman, Knoxville

Doris Vanaman, most recently of Knoxville, Tennessee, and previously of Clinton, Tennessee, entered larger life Thursday, May 12, 2022. She had a long full life of 90 years and touched so many lives with her sweet caring personality. Faith, family, and friends were central to Doris’s life. A long-time member of New Salem Baptist Church in Clinton, she had recently moved her membership to Oliver Springs Baptist Church. Doris enjoyed birdwatching, gardening, and beachcombing for shells in Florida. Family and friends remember Doris as a devoted Christian, loving wife, mother, and grandmother and friend, whose encouragement, support, guidance, determination, and unconditional love in good times and challenging times will continue to inspire them and provide an exceptional example of how to live one’s life.

Doris was born September 30, 1931, in Claremore, Oklahoma to the late James Louis and Maggie Leona Moore. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her grandfather, John Henry Horner from Ava, Missouri, ten siblings, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Hudson who died in 1997. She later married Don Vanaman who died in 2017. She was also preceded in death by her son, Paul Hudson who passed away in 2014, and Paul’s wife Regina in 2021, and her son Nathan’s wife Nancy in 2012.

Cherishing her memory are her son, Nathan Hudson of Oak Ridge; grandsons, Matthew Hudson of Oak Ridge and Will Hudson of Knoxville; granddaughters, Kristy Hudson Branson & husband Travis, Katie Hudson, and great-granddaughters, McKinley and Macey Branson, all of Atlanta.

The family will have a graveside service at 3:00 pm, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Raines officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Oliver Springs First Baptist Church, 206 Roane Street, Oliver Springs, TN 37840. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

