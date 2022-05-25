Donny Joe Townsend, Petros

Donny Joe Townsend, age 49 of Petros, TN passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 23, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. Donny rededicated his life to Christ on April 16, 2022.

Donny loved UT football and the Coalfield Yellow Jackets. He always honored Gary Kreis’ legacy.

He had a huge love for animals, especially his dogs Roscoe, who crossed the rainbow bridge, and Zeppelin who was loyal beside him until Donny’s last breath.

Donny’s greatest gift was being known as a Papaw to his “Pretty Girl” granddaughter “Auby”, who was the light of his life, and taking many trips to the Knoxville Zoo with her.

Donny worked as a mechanical plumber by trade. Through the years he also worked as an Ironworker, Laborer, Boilermaker, and Pipefitter. Anyone that knew him, knew he put on his boots every day. He was dedicated and hard-working even when he became ill. He always said that his rough hands were his “working man hands.”

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Townsend; Stepfather, Herbie Carroll; Maternal Grandmother Rema Marlow and Paternal Grandmother Mary Taylor; his beloved uncle who he cherished and loved so dearly, Jimmy Lee McGhee.

Donny leaves behind his loving wife of 27 years, Samantha (Disney) Townsend of Petros.

Daughter Bethany Newport (Brad Gorman) of Oak Ridge.

Granddaughter Aubrey Nicely of Oak Ridge and her father Nick Nicely of Clinton.

Mother, Doris Duncan of Wartburg.

Father and Mother-in-Law James and Joyce Disney of Oak Ridge.

Sister Shanda Townsend of Wartburg; Sister and Brother-in-law Holly and Eric Williams of Oak Ridge.

Brother-in-law Tony Baker of Oak Ridge.

Nephews Cooper and Elijah Williams and Jaxson Baker all of Oak Ridge.

Nieces Ally Williams of Oak Ridge and Jessica Baker of Wartburg.

Uncle Charles and Aunt Billie Ruth McGhee of Petros; Special cousins Bo McGhee of Petros and Connie McGhee of Wartburg.

Special friends of Petros Bill Davis, Terry “Saw” Adkisson, Ebb Tackett, Scotty “Scooter” Scarbro, David Wade of Knoxville, and Bill West of Kingston. Along with a host of other family and friends who were very special to him.

Family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Quality Hospice and special Nurse Amanda for your compassion and care. You were such a blessing to us All! Dr. Hal Hughes and office for allowing us to have more time and show our love to Donny for a little bit longer while he was here on Earth.

To honor his memory there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. A Celebration will be provided by his extended family members, Officiated by Pastor Tony and Pascha Cathey, Cari Cathey, and Anna (Abishai) Tmg.

To leave a note for Donny’s family or to share a memory on our online guestbook, please go to Jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donny Joe Townsend, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

