Donald Ray McMillan, 48

Donald Ray McMillan, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 9, 2022.

Don was a 1992 graduate of Cocke County High School in Newport, Tennessee following graduation he joined the United States Navy and was immediately sent to serve alongside the United States Marine Corps as a Corpsman to which he would always proudly tell you. Don may have not been everyone’s cup of tea but the ones closest to him and blessed to know the real Don could say how everyone else was missing out. He had a way of making you want to slap him and hug him all at the same time. You always knew when Don was around and that will forever leave a missing piece in all our lives.

He was a dedicated Dad to all his four children, and a wonderful husband to his wife Amanda.

Don’s absence will be felt by many, his sense of humor, wit, and aggravating nature will always be remembered and will live on through his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, father Jerry McMillan, mother Doris Farmer, and mother-in-law Linda Phillips.

Left behind to carry on his legacy

Wife…. Amanda McMillan

Children…. Dominic, Mason, Eli, and Avery

Half-brother…. David McMillan

Stepfather…. Bob Farmer

Father-in-law…. Steven Phillips

Sister-in- law…. Andrea Tindell

Niece and nephew…. Hannah and Gavin Tindell

Special friends…. Todd Mumpower, Brent Cagle, Travis Hensley, Anthony “Griff” Griffin

Several aunts and uncles

Don had countless friends all of whom he loved dearly

The family will receive his friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Holley Gamble Funeral Home

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating, thank you.

