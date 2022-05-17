Donald “Bill” Ancil Silvey, Oliver Springs

Donald “Bill” Ancil Silvey, age 87, of Oliver Springs, passed May 15, 2022.

Bill was a lifelong resident of this area. He served our country in the U.S. Army where he retired after 20 years as Sgt. 1st Class. He worked at Y-12 where he then retired in 1997. Bill was a member of Orchard View Baptist Church and a former member of Kellytown Baptist Church where he served as Deacon for 40 years. He was a former Alderman for the city of Oliver Springs, and enjoyed coaching Little League, baseball, and football. Bill also worked with the prison ministry. His hobbies included golfing, fishing, and camping. Bill was an avid NASCAR fan and Elvis fan. He enjoyed going on bus tours with his wife Mary and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents James and Minnie K Silvey; wife Mary Silvey; daughter-in-law Regina Silvey; siblings- Cecil, Douglas, Meredith, A.K. Samuel “Newt”, Ruby, and Anna-Lou.

Bill is survived by his children Mark Silvey and Mike Silvey of Oliver Springs; grandchildren Rachael Silvey, Pamela Watkins, Tabitha Barbeau and husband Alex; sister-in-law Pat Sharp and husband Sterling; special nephew Sammy Silvey and wife Janie; special friend Charlene Berkenstock; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Orchard View Baptist Church Building Fund.

Visitation will be held at Premier Sharp Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM. Pastor Joe Samples and Pastor Matt Reed will officiate. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Oliver Springs Cemetery with full Military Honors.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Silvey family.

