Dennis Wayne Williams, Sunbright

Dennis Wayne Williams, age 49 of Sunbright passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022. Dennis enjoyed fishing but loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his former wife Helena Williams; son, Cody Williams; father Dennis Miller; nephew Derrick Williams.

He is survived by his children Danielle Human and significant other Phillip, Dakota Williams, Dillon (Jessica) Williams, Gabriel Williams; mother Phyllis Colston; grandchildren Allenia, John Edward, Evelyn, Kaylee; sister Rhonda Basler; brothers Jamie & Jason Miller and Kenneth Williams; niece Juhannah Basler; special nieces Shayla & Emma Basler and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 27, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12:00-2:00 p.m. The family has chosen cremation after visitation.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dennis Wayne Williams.

